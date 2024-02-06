Cape, Jackson chambers plan events, ribbon-cutting

n

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St.

S.M. Wilson is the sponsor. The chamber's WIN (Women's Impact Network) luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center. Tickets are available at www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.