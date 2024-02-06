Cape, Jackson chambers plan events, ribbon-cutting

Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, is the featured speaker. Doors open at 7 a.m. at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with the program starting at 7:40 a.m. For those who cannot attend in person, the chamber plans to make it available via Facebook Live.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St.
S.M. Wilson is the sponsor. The chamber's WIN (Women's Impact Network) luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center. Tickets are available at www.jacksonmochamber.org.
