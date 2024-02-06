All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 7, 2022
Cape, Jackson chambers plan events, ribbon-cutting
n Cape Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee on Feb. 11, a week later than usual, because of the weekend snowstorm. Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, is the featured speaker. Doors open at 7 a.m. at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with the program starting at 7:40 a.m. For those who cannot attend in person, the chamber plans to make it available via Facebook Live...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
  • Cape Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee on Feb. 11, a week later than usual, because of the weekend snowstorm.

Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, is the featured speaker. Doors open at 7 a.m. at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with the program starting at 7:40 a.m. For those who cannot attend in person, the chamber plans to make it available via Facebook Live.

  • A ribbon-cutting will be held at noon Tuesday at Soulwork Energy Healing Studio, 502 W. Main St., Suite B, in Jackson.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St.

S.M. Wilson is the sponsor. The chamber's WIN (Women's Impact Network) luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center. Tickets are available at www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Middle East...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Wall Street retreats from records and oil prices jump after ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy