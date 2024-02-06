Cape, Jackson chambers list upcoming events

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will help sponsor the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's monthly Uptown Coffee gathering from 8 until 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.
Uptown Coffee gatherings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at the history center.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday to symbolically kick off construction of the Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road near South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau chamber's October Business After Hours gathering will take place from 4 until 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Library, 10 S. Spanish St. The event will also serve as a reception honoring John Mehner, who has announced he will leave his post as president of the chamber between now and the end of the year.
A gathering of Leadership Cape and Leadership Jackson alumni will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Library.
Register for the event online through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
Thursday is the reservation deadline for the Cape Girardeau chamber's annual dinner.
The event is set for Oct. 21 at the Show Me Center, with cocktails beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a program and the chamber's annual awards.
Reservations are $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight and may be made through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
