Cape, Jackson chambers list upcoming events

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will help sponsor the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's monthly Uptown Coffee gathering from 8 until 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Uptown Coffee gatherings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at the history center.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday to symbolically kick off construction of the Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road near South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau chamber's October Business After Hours gathering will take place from 4 until 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Library, 10 S. Spanish St. The event will also serve as a reception honoring John Mehner, who has announced he will leave his post as president of the chamber between now and the end of the year.