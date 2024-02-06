Cape, Jackson chambers hosting programs and ribbon-cuttings

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will participate with the City of Jackson, the Jackson Parks and Recreation Board and the Jackson Municipal Band in a ribbon-cutting Thursday to mark the completion of restroom upgrades at the band shell in Jackson City Park.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. just before the Jackson Municipal Band's first concert of the 2021 season.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's June First Friday Coffee gathering is scheduled for Friday at the Century Casino Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. and a program beginning at about 7:40 a.m.

A legislative update program at the event will feature 27th District State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City, 146th District State Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Salem, Missouri.

Although the event is free of charge for chamber members and their guests, registration is required through the events section of the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will participate in a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Friday to mark the opening of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's new headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, a building that formerly housed the Cape Girardeau Police Department.