n Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a new class reception for Leadership Cape at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Montgomery Bank Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. n Women's Network Morning Coffee will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday at Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. No fee to attend but registration is recommended at www.capechamber.com...