All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 31, 2022

Cape issues business licenses

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Office has issued six business licenses to the following people: n Isabella Maria Schott of Cape Girardeau for Crepe Girardeau, a mobile eatery serving crepes and brunch items, opening June 11...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Office has issued six business licenses to the following people:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Isabella Maria Schott of Cape Girardeau for Crepe Girardeau, a mobile eatery serving crepes and brunch items, opening June 11.
  • Lisa Renae Gray of Springdale, Arizona, for Missouri Arch Support, 3069 William St., No. 100, a retail store also selling Brooks shoes with orthotics.
  • Travis Wayne Tyson of Cape Girardeau for Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway, a physical media store and bar, opening Aug. 1.
  • Kimberly Dawn McKinney and David Shawn Payne of Sikeston for Paradise Concessions, a food truck/trailer.
  • John Devon Edmonds of Cape Girardeau for Stockhaus, parent company of Last Mile Liquidators, 308 N. Main St., a retailer selling wholesale consumer packaged goods.
  • Richard L. Hetzel of Cape Girardeau for Fresh Healthy Cafe, 1707 N. Kingshighway, No. 109, a fast-casual restaurant featuring healthy menu items, opening July 15.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy