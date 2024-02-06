Cape issues business licenses

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Office has issued six business licenses to the following people:
- Isabella Maria Schott of Cape Girardeau for Crepe Girardeau, a mobile eatery serving crepes and brunch items, opening June 11.
- Lisa Renae Gray of Springdale, Arizona, for Missouri Arch Support, 3069 William St., No. 100, a retail store also selling Brooks shoes with orthotics.
- Travis Wayne Tyson of Cape Girardeau for Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway, a physical media store and bar, opening Aug. 1.
- Kimberly Dawn McKinney and David Shawn Payne of Sikeston for Paradise Concessions, a food truck/trailer.
- John Devon Edmonds of Cape Girardeau for Stockhaus, parent company of Last Mile Liquidators, 308 N. Main St., a retailer selling wholesale consumer packaged goods.
- Richard L. Hetzel of Cape Girardeau for Fresh Healthy Cafe, 1707 N. Kingshighway, No. 109, a fast-casual restaurant featuring healthy menu items, opening July 15.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.