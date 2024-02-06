All sections
BusinessSeptember 19, 2022

Cape Girardeau's Rooted Web acquired

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rooted Web of Cape Girardeau has been sold to a company based in western New York state.
Rooted Web, a Cape Girardeau custom website design and marketing company, has been sold to Williamsville, New York-based Haley Marketing Group.

According to a news release, no positions are affected by Haley's acquisition.

Rooted Web was founded by Jeff Gipson in 2012.

