Cape Girardeau's Rooted Web acquired

Rooted Web, a Cape Girardeau custom website design and marketing company, has been sold to Williamsville, New York-based Haley Marketing Group.
According to a news release, no positions are affected by Haley's acquisition.
Rooted Web was founded by Jeff Gipson in 2012.
