Cape Girardeau's public library a money saver, director says

Katie Hill Earnhart, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, says $3.2 million was saved in 2021 by city residents who use the library's services.
Earnhart gave attendees of last week's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau some additional annualized statistical data:
Earnhart said there are free Wi-Fi access hotspots in eight city parks.
Patrons may place a hold on a desired library item and may pick it up later at Shawnee Park Center as a service of the library's Lit Locker program at the center.
Earnhart is inviting citizens to Cape Girardeau Public Library's on-site 100th anniversary celebration from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 15.
"The state librarian, Robin Westphal, will be present and we will unveil a special work by a local artist," Earnhart said.
The original library building is part of Cape Girardeau's new City Hall complex at 44 N. Lorimier St.
Today, library officials say it is a "community hub" with nearly 100,000 physical items, plus an additional 22,000 eBooks and audiobooks available as digital downloads.
For more information about the festivities, visit www.capelibrary.org/100-years.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.