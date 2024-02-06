All sections
BusinessMay 9, 2022
Cape Girardeau's public library a money saver, director says
Katie Hill Earnhart, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, says $3.2 million was saved in 2021 by city residents who use the library's services. Earnhart gave attendees of last week's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau some additional annualized statistical data:
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave., is celebrating 100 years in 2022. Library director Katie Hill Earnhart said Friday the library saves Cape Girardeau citizens who use the library's services $3.2 million annually.
Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave., is celebrating 100 years in 2022. Library director Katie Hill Earnhart said Friday the library saves Cape Girardeau citizens who use the library's services $3.2 million annually.

Katie Hill Earnhart, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, says $3.2 million was saved in 2021 by city residents who use the library's services.

Earnhart gave attendees of last week's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau some additional annualized statistical data:

  • 56,525 visitors came to the library at 711 N. Clark Ave.
  • 993 passports were processed.
  • 17,270 people came to youth and adult programs.
  • 18,256 Wi-Fi sessions were used.
  • 46,011 electronic downloads were registered.

Earnhart said there are free Wi-Fi access hotspots in eight city parks.

Patrons may place a hold on a desired library item and may pick it up later at Shawnee Park Center as a service of the library's Lit Locker program at the center.

Anniversary

Earnhart is inviting citizens to Cape Girardeau Public Library's on-site 100th anniversary celebration from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 15.

"The state librarian, Robin Westphal, will be present and we will unveil a special work by a local artist," Earnhart said.

  • Cape Girardeau Public Library began as Carnegie Library on June 15, 1922, with a collection of 3,000 books.

The original library building is part of Cape Girardeau's new City Hall complex at 44 N. Lorimier St.

  • In 1980, the library moved to its current location on Clark Avenue.
  • In 2009, the library opened its present building on the same site.

Today, library officials say it is a "community hub" with nearly 100,000 physical items, plus an additional 22,000 eBooks and audiobooks available as digital downloads.

For more information about the festivities, visit www.capelibrary.org/100-years.

