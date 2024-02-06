Cape Girardeau's public library a money saver, director says

Katie Hill Earnhart, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, says $3.2 million was saved in 2021 by city residents who use the library's services.

Earnhart gave attendees of last week's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau some additional annualized statistical data:

56,525 visitors came to the library at 711 N. Clark Ave.

993 passports were processed.

17,270 people came to youth and adult programs.

18,256 Wi-Fi sessions were used.

46,011 electronic downloads were registered.

Earnhart said there are free Wi-Fi access hotspots in eight city parks.

Patrons may place a hold on a desired library item and may pick it up later at Shawnee Park Center as a service of the library's Lit Locker program at the center.

Anniversary

Earnhart is inviting citizens to Cape Girardeau Public Library's on-site 100th anniversary celebration from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 15.