Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights to return Thanksgiving weekend

After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Old Town Cape will host the 29th Parade of Lights beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The parade route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, will continue east on Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.
The theme of the 2021 parade is "Ringing in the holidays with Old Town Cape."
Sponsors are the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District, Commerce Bank, Drury Southwest, Plaza Tire and Rhodes 101 Stops.
The Southeast Missourian and rustmedia will act as media sponsor for the event.
