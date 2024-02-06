All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 22, 2021

Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights to return Thanksgiving weekend

After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Old Town Cape will host the 29th Parade of Lights beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, will continue east on Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cyclists riding alongside the CYCLEWERX pickup truck ride along Main Street during the 27th annual Parade of Lights on Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cyclists riding alongside the CYCLEWERX pickup truck ride along Main Street during the 27th annual Parade of Lights on Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Old Town Cape will host the 29th Parade of Lights beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, will continue east on Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.

The theme of the 2021 parade is "Ringing in the holidays with Old Town Cape."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sponsors are the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District, Commerce Bank, Drury Southwest, Plaza Tire and Rhodes 101 Stops.

The Southeast Missourian and rustmedia will act as media sponsor for the event.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy