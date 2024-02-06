Cape Girardeau's Miracle-Ear office recognized

Miracle-Ear Foundation announced last week its Cape Girardeau store is leading the nation in its "Foundation Pride" report rankings through May -- by fitting 15 people with free hearing aids through Miracle-Ear Foundation and collecting $2,300 in donations.
Miracle-Ear centers in Southeast Missouri include stores in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Potosi. Ste. Genevieve and Sikeston.
