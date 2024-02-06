All sections
BusinessJune 20, 2022

Cape Girardeau's Miracle-Ear office recognized

Miracle-Ear Foundation announced last week its Cape Girardeau store is leading the nation in its "Foundation Pride" report rankings through May -- by fitting 15 people with free hearing aids through Miracle-Ear Foundation and collecting $2,300 in donations...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau's Miracle-Ear office has been recognized for leading the nation in charitable fundraising and connecting individuals with free hearing aids. Personnel in the Cape Girardeau office are, from left, Barbara Kim, Kyle Griffin and Amy Hopper.
Cape Girardeau's Miracle-Ear office has been recognized for leading the nation in charitable fundraising and connecting individuals with free hearing aids. Personnel in the Cape Girardeau office are, from left, Barbara Kim, Kyle Griffin and Amy Hopper.Submitted

Miracle-Ear Foundation announced last week its Cape Girardeau store is leading the nation in its "Foundation Pride" report rankings through May -- by fitting 15 people with free hearing aids through Miracle-Ear Foundation and collecting $2,300 in donations.

Miracle-Ear centers in Southeast Missouri include stores in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Potosi. Ste. Genevieve and Sikeston.

