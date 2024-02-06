Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home celebrates golden anniversary

Lutheran Home is celebrating 50 years in operation in 2022. The occasion was marked with a ribbon-cutting and celebration Thursday, Oct. 13.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone," said Teresa Brown, chief operating officer. "It is a true testament to the vision of our founders, and to the hard work and dedication of our team. Their efforts in serving our residents every day make this achievement possible."
Lutheran Home, home to almost 400 residents, started in 1972 as a 60-bed skilled-care nursing home. Today, it is a senior living community on almost 40 acres.
The facility features independent living homes at Saxony Village, skilled nursing care, assisted living, a dedicated memory care wing and onsite rehabilitation.
