All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 27, 2021

Cape Girardeau's KGKS Radio undergoes format change

KGKS-FM 93.9 "The River," a classic hits radio station, got a new identity Sunday. The station, part of the River Radio chain in Cape Girardeau, is keeping its call letters and its frequency but is now known as "Mike FM." "In recent years, there's been a trend in the radio industry to move from classic hits to adult hits, which is basically a hybrid for the listener to hear newer stuff yet keeping some of the classic format. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Cape's KGKS undergoes format change

KGKS-FM 93.9 "The River," a classic hits radio station, got a new identity Sunday.

The station, part of the River Radio chain in Cape Girardeau, is keeping its call letters and its frequency but is now known as "Mike FM."

"In recent years, there's been a trend in the radio industry to move from classic hits to adult hits, which is basically a hybrid for the listener to hear newer stuff yet keeping some of the classic format. You kind of get a little bit of it all," said KGKS program director Rachel Cook, who arrived in Cape in late May after four years working promotions and programming for St. Louis country outlet WIL-FM.

"We're giving the station a fresh coat of paint. We're adding some more excitement into it and a little more life."

Listeners, Cook said, should expect to hear artists as varied as Matchbox 20, Aerosmith, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, and Gwen Stefani.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cook said River Radio has a key demographic in mind for Mike FM.

"We're kind of shooting for younger, female listeners, like 35-year-olds. That's our real pinpoint target, plus we want in-office listening too," she said.

Mike FM kicked off the new format with a weeklong event intended to grab the listening public.

"We're doing a 9,300-minute music marathon and it all will be commercial free," Cook said.

Giving the station a first name identity is intentional, she said.

"There are stations across the country known as Charlie FM or Bob FM. We chose a name to give the station a bit of a persona of its own. It's kind of a personality we're introducing here in launching Mike FM."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy