BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

Cape Girardeau's Holzum becomes home organizer consultant

Simply Done Organizing Co. was launched via Facebook and Instagram last week by Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate Erin Holzum. Holzum, who returned to Cape Girardeau after nearly a decade working in fundraising for St. Louis Children's Hospital, has started a consulting business aimed at "simplifying busy families' lives and getting it simply done," said Holzum, who earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate Erin Holzum has launched a consulting business, Simply Done Organizing Co.
Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate Erin Holzum has launched a consulting business, Simply Done Organizing Co.Submitted

Simply Done Organizing Co. was launched via Facebook and Instagram last week by Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate Erin Holzum.

Submitted
Submitted

Holzum, who returned to Cape Girardeau after nearly a decade working in fundraising for St. Louis Children's Hospital, has started a consulting business aimed at "simplifying busy families' lives and getting it simply done," said Holzum, who earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"I use what is in a person's house and develop a system," she said, noting organization is one of her strengths. "I've felt the nudge to start this business and so far, the response has been quite positive," Holzum said, adding she can do a phone consultation but prefers to be on-site with clients.

The in-home assessment is complimentary and Holzum has two "organizing packages," a three-hour session for $180 and a six-hour session priced at $360.

Maintenance packages are set at $60 per hour.

Holzum said she also offers move-management and event-planning consulting.

She may be reached at SimplyDoneOrgCo@gmail.com.

