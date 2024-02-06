Cape Girardeau's Gardner named chief appellate judge

Michael E. Gardner of Cape Girardeau has been elected unanimously by his peers to a one-year term as chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Gardner's term as chief judge began Friday.

As chief, Gardner is the top administrative officer of the court, presiding at court en banc meetings and representing the court to the public.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gardner to the court in February 2020.

Gardner received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.