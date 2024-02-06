Cape Girardeau's Codefi receives multimillion dollar grant

Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based co-working space and technology incubator, and its Springfield, Missouri-headquartered partner efactory, have jointly announced they have been awarded $2 million by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

According to a Codefi news release, the money will go to support a new project initiative increasing the tech startup pipeline through "education boot camps, incubators, accelerators, increased access to capital, mentoring and cross-pollinating programs (designed) to generate more regional economic impact."

Codefi and efactory officials said nearly 200 applications were received by EDA requesting funding.