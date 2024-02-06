China Palace, 2123 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has new owners but the venerable restaurant is remaining in the same extended family.

Kyle and Chaonan Wise of Goreville, Illinois, took over the eatery Wednesday from longtime proprietor Zhixiang "John" Cai, who is also Chaonan's uncle.

The food establishment, which Cai has operated for decades, had been open for drive-through customers and delivery only for the past 18 months since the arrival of COVID-19.