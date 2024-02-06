All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 3, 2022

Cape Girardeau's casino attendance statistics show up and down pattern

This story is updated. Century Casino Cape Girardeau had 95,268 admissions in July, a 9% drop from 104,293 in the same month a year earlier, according to Fiscal 2023 statistics culled from Missouri Gaming Commission's website — the most recent figures available for public view...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Century Casino Casino Cape Girardeau is located at 777 Main St. Early fiscal year 2023 admissions numbers for Missouri's most recently opened casino are available from Missouri Gaming Commission.
Century Casino Casino Cape Girardeau is located at 777 Main St. Early fiscal year 2023 admissions numbers for Missouri's most recently opened casino are available from Missouri Gaming Commission.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau had 95,268 admissions in July, a 9% drop from 104,293 in the same month a year earlier, according to Fiscal 2023 statistics culled from Missouri Gaming Commission's website — the most recent figures available for public view.

All of the state's 13 casinos experienced lower year-to-year turnstile traffic in July except River City in Lemay, St. Louis County, Missouri, whose admissions rose 6%.

On a monthly basis in Fiscal 2022, Century Casino posted strong gains in admissions from July to December 2021 compared to a year earlier, with five of those months seeing double-digit percentage increases in turnstile clicks. February 2022 also witnessed an 18% jump year-to-year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since March, however, monthly activity has been down from 9% to 15% compared to the same period in 2021.

One dollar of every Century Casino Cape Girardeau admission goes to the coffers of the City of Cape Girardeau, Century's "docking city," as spelled out in state law.

Under the original development agreement struck before the casino opened a decade ago, Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Jackson and Scott City also received a portion of casino revenue.

On May 26, Century Casino broke ground for a $26 million, six-story hotel to hold 75 to 80 rooms on its current site.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall St reg...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy