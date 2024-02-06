Cape Girardeau's casino attendance statistics show up and down pattern

This story is updated.
Century Casino Cape Girardeau had 95,268 admissions in July, a 9% drop from 104,293 in the same month a year earlier, according to Fiscal 2023 statistics culled from Missouri Gaming Commission's website — the most recent figures available for public view.
All of the state's 13 casinos experienced lower year-to-year turnstile traffic in July except River City in Lemay, St. Louis County, Missouri, whose admissions rose 6%.
On a monthly basis in Fiscal 2022, Century Casino posted strong gains in admissions from July to December 2021 compared to a year earlier, with five of those months seeing double-digit percentage increases in turnstile clicks. February 2022 also witnessed an 18% jump year-to-year.
Since March, however, monthly activity has been down from 9% to 15% compared to the same period in 2021.
One dollar of every Century Casino Cape Girardeau admission goes to the coffers of the City of Cape Girardeau, Century's "docking city," as spelled out in state law.
Under the original development agreement struck before the casino opened a decade ago, Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Jackson and Scott City also received a portion of casino revenue.
On May 26, Century Casino broke ground for a $26 million, six-story hotel to hold 75 to 80 rooms on its current site.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.