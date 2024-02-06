Cape Girardeau's casino attendance statistics show up and down pattern

This story is updated.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau had 95,268 admissions in July, a 9% drop from 104,293 in the same month a year earlier, according to Fiscal 2023 statistics culled from Missouri Gaming Commission's website — the most recent figures available for public view.

All of the state's 13 casinos experienced lower year-to-year turnstile traffic in July except River City in Lemay, St. Louis County, Missouri, whose admissions rose 6%.

On a monthly basis in Fiscal 2022, Century Casino posted strong gains in admissions from July to December 2021 compared to a year earlier, with five of those months seeing double-digit percentage increases in turnstile clicks. February 2022 also witnessed an 18% jump year-to-year.