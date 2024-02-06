Cape Girardeau's Brian Noto on EVS — nonpolluting, fun to drive

Brian Noto is director of energy for EVTV Motor Verks, located at 601 Morgan Oak St. in Cape Girardeau — a company in business since 2008, long before federal subsidies were made available for electric vehicle adopters and others.

Noto, a California native, was asked to give an "elevator speech" about EVTV's work.

"We construct electric vehicles, manufacture parts and have produced over 500 videos — which may be viewed at evtv.me — covering the conversion and automaker market as well as solar and off-grid installations and battery backup and storage," said Noto, who added the earliest electric charging station in Cape Girardeau was installed at EVTV's location 10 years ago.

"And ours, like several others in the area, is available to the public and free to use," he added.

Working definition

According to a 1996 book, "Air Pollution from Motor Vehicles," an electric vehicle is defined as "a vehicle using one or more electric motors for propulsion. It can be powered by a collector system, with electricity from extravehicular sources, or it can be powered autonomously by a battery — which can itself be charged by solar panels or via converting fuel to electricity using fuel cells or a generator."

Ramping up

Higher gasoline prices, oil instability in the world and concern for the environment have all focused more attention on EVs.

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, a transportation agency with federal, state and local stakeholders, is expected to approve an electric vehicle readiness plan for the region Oct. 19.

The decision to launch such a local plan, culminated by the hiring of Overland Park, Kansas-based Olsson Consultants to produce it, was partially prompted by the Biden administration's focus on EVs, plus the commitment made by automakers such as General Motors. GM said it intends to convert its vehicle fleet to all-electric by 2035.

On Aug. 5, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order setting a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 as zero-emission, "including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell electric vehicles," the order states. "The Executive Order also kicks off development of long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards to save consumers money, cut pollution, boost public health, advance environmental justice and tackle the climate crisis."

EVTV's showroom on Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau. EVTV's Brian Noto talked with the Southeast Missourian about electric vehicles and related matters. Courtesy EVTV Motor Verks, evtv.me

Drilling down

Noto was asked about his "director of energy" title.

"(The title) is a play on electricity and keeping the energy up and the enthusiasm. I'm the chief of fun (at EVTV)," he said. "We electrify conventional cars and develop and supply high capacity battery technology."

Noto was asked about one of the photos accompanying this article, which features Noto standing near a replica of a 1957 Porsche Spyder.

"That car was actually made by one of our evtv.me viewers. A man in New York who was involved with Mitt Romney and his former firm, Bain Capital, got the inspiration to build the replica by watching one of our videos," he said.

Federal money

"Part of the SEMPO readiness plan, to which we've submitted our own comments, is to aid underserved communities — and this benefits us because of our Morgan Oak location. But we're also an automotive dealer and we're talking to (U.S. Rep.) Jason Smith's office about the new incentive that I believe was extended to 2032 for EVs and to see if it applies to what we do, which is converting vehicles from gas to battery electric power," said Noto, a graduate of the University of Southern California who met his wife, Quantella Noto of the Southeast Missouri State University business faculty, in Cape Girardeau.