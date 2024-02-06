Cape Girardeau Walmart grand reopening

Cape Girardeau Walmart celebrated the finish of recent remodeling efforts with a Friday, Oct. 27, celebration at company store No. 188 at 3439 William St.
With SEMO's Rowdy the Redhawk and children from Nell Holcomb School leading an inside-the-store parade, various business and government leaders gathered outside for remarks and to sample wares from various food trucks on site.
"It's been awhile since we'd done a refresh of this store, about 15 years, and we needed updates to make it a better place for our associates to work in and for our shoppers to patronize," store manager Tim Spinks said.
Spinks has led the Cape Girardeau Walmart staff for two years and has been with retailer a total of 33 years.
"We do a significant business (now) in the digital space with the addition of the pickup building we have and we'll see that side of the business continue to grow."
Walmart Supercenter opened as a 24-hour-day, seven-day-a-week operation at its current Cape Girardeau location in February 1992, a 168,466-square-foot retail facility.
The retailer now posts Cape Girardeau operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
