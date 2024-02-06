All sections
BusinessNovember 28, 2022
Cape Girardeau Toastmasters honored
High Noon Toastmasters of Cape Girardeau has been recognized as a President's Distinguished Club for 2021-2022 by Toastmasters International. The award is reported as the highest honor given to Toastmasters chapters based on several criteria, including achieving membership and educational goals...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jeff Hannah, 2021-2022 High Noon Toastmasters of Cape Girardeau president, presents a recognition banner to his successor, Arielle Bohnert. Toastmasters International has recognized the local chapter with an award.
Submitted

High Noon Toastmasters of Cape Girardeau has been recognized as a President's Distinguished Club for 2021-2022 by Toastmasters International.

The award is reported as the highest honor given to Toastmasters chapters based on several criteria, including achieving membership and educational goals.

Chartered in 1960, the local club was feted for "creating an exemplary experience for its members in a supportive and positive club environment."

Toastmasters aids its members in professional development, including public speaking, communication and leadership skills.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

