Cape Girardeau Toastmasters honored

High Noon Toastmasters of Cape Girardeau has been recognized as a President's Distinguished Club for 2021-2022 by Toastmasters International.
The award is reported as the highest honor given to Toastmasters chapters based on several criteria, including achieving membership and educational goals.
Chartered in 1960, the local club was feted for "creating an exemplary experience for its members in a supportive and positive club environment."
Toastmasters aids its members in professional development, including public speaking, communication and leadership skills.
