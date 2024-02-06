Cape Girardeau Toastmasters get award

The High-Noon Toastmasters chapter of Cape Girardeau has been recognized by Toastmasters International, known for building public speaking skills for business people, as a President's Distinguished Club for 2020-2021.
Chartered in 1960, the local chapter meets weekly at 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Church of Christ, 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
