Cape Girardeau specialty shop Blackbird under new ownership

Blackbird by Peachy Keen, a specialty store at 1812 Carondalet, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau's North Pointe Center, has been under new ownership since Oct. 12, and has expanded its offerings.

In addition to gifts, embroidery and personalization services, the store will offer grazing tables (charcuterie boards), women's clothing, balloon kits and event supplies, according to store manager Anne Marie Schlegel of Jackson.