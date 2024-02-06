All sections
November 14, 2022
Cape Girardeau specialty shop Blackbird under new ownership
Blackbird by Peachy Keen, a specialty store at 1812 Carondalet, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau's North Pointe Center, has been under new ownership since Oct. 12, and has expanded its offerings. In addition to gifts, embroidery and personalization services, the store will offer grazing tables (charcuterie boards), women's clothing, balloon kits and event supplies, according to store manager Anne Marie Schlegel of Jackson...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Anne Marie Schlegel, manager of Blackbird by Peachy Keen in Cape Girardeau, in the store Thursday, Nov. 10. The establishment is under new ownership.
Anne Marie Schlegel, manager of Blackbird by Peachy Keen in Cape Girardeau, in the store Thursday, Nov. 10. The establishment is under new ownership.Jeff Long

Blackbird by Peachy Keen, a specialty store at 1812 Carondalet, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau's North Pointe Center, has been under new ownership since Oct. 12, and has expanded its offerings.

In addition to gifts, embroidery and personalization services, the store will offer grazing tables (charcuterie boards), women's clothing, balloon kits and event supplies, according to store manager Anne Marie Schlegel of Jackson.

The six-day-a-week store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The store's rebranding is taken from Peachy Keen Boutique in Dexter, Missouri, also owned by Grace and Drew Keen.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
