BusinessDecember 27, 2021

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport avoids Omicron cancellations

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) continued to operate as normal Christmas weekend despite United Airlines' decision to call off 175 flights Friday and 240 on Saturday -- in part due to COVID-19 cases impacting air crews. United Express partner SkyWest Airlines had a flight leave CGI at 6:09 a.m. on Christmas Day -- and it arrived successfully at 7:32 a.m. at Chicago O'Hare Airport...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A passenger waits to board a flight to Chicago at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on April 22, 2019.
A passenger waits to board a flight to Chicago at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on April 22, 2019.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Airport avoids Omicron cancellations

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) continued to operate as normal Christmas weekend despite United Airlines' decision to call off 175 flights Friday and 240 on Saturday -- in part due to COVID-19 cases impacting air crews.

United Express partner SkyWest Airlines had a flight leave CGI at 6:09 a.m. on Christmas Day -- and it arrived successfully at 7:32 a.m. at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

United and Delta Airlines both announced flight cancellations mostly due to staff shortages tied to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Delta canceled 145 flights on Christmas Eve and 309 on Christmas Day.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement Thursday.

Jet Blue and American Airlines canceled 123 and 92 flights, respectively, on Christmas Day.

