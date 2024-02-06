Cape Girardeau Regional Airport avoids Omicron cancellations

Cape Airport avoids Omicron cancellations

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) continued to operate as normal Christmas weekend despite United Airlines' decision to call off 175 flights Friday and 240 on Saturday -- in part due to COVID-19 cases impacting air crews.

United Express partner SkyWest Airlines had a flight leave CGI at 6:09 a.m. on Christmas Day -- and it arrived successfully at 7:32 a.m. at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

United and Delta Airlines both announced flight cancellations mostly due to staff shortages tied to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.