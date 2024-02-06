Cape Girardeau podiatrist James Main retires

James T. Main, D.P.M., announced his retirement Dec. 31 from his podiatry practice after 38 years.
Robert M. Daugherty, D.P.M,, of Advanced Foot & Ankle Center, is taking over Main's practice and is now occupying his predecessor's former office at 1854 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
