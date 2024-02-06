Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office

Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons.

Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Twin Rivers Hospital in Kennett, Missouri, the former Chaffee General Hospital, Mayfield Community Hospital in Kentucky and at Doctors Park Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau.