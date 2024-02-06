Premier Physical Therapy, 1405 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, has been named a 2021 "Best Christian Workplace" by Mercer Island, Washington-based BCW Institute, founded in 2002. Dennis Riney is founder and CEO of Premier. Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more....