Premier Physical Therapy, 1405 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, has been named a 2021 "Best Christian Workplace" by Mercer Island, Washington-based BCW Institute, founded in 2002.
Dennis Riney is founder and CEO of Premier.
