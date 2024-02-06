Cape Girardeau petting zoo in transition, new name

Cape Safari Park, formerly known as Lazy L Safari Park, will soon be under new management, effective March 1.
According to www.capesafaripark.com, "the next generation of our exotic animal family will be taking over a family business and bringing new ideas to life."
The park, started in 2010, was operated by Vicki and Todd Lantz at 2763 County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau. The Lantzes, according to an official social media post, are semi-retiring.
The venue features a walk-through petting zoo, a parakeet jungle and gemstone mining.
