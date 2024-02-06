Cape Girardeau, Perryville chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St.
Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan will present on the organization's strategic plan and 2023 overview.
n
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce announced several events for this coming week:
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.