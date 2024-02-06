All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 22, 2024

Cape Girardeau, Perryville area chambers hold events

Two area chambers of commerce will host various gatherings throughout the week. n Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lunch & Learn financial literacy panel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at The Canvas by BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder speaks at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Coffee event Aug. 25. Another Business Advocacy Coffee panel Friday, Jan. 26, will feature state legislators.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder speaks at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Coffee event Aug. 25. Another Business Advocacy Coffee panel Friday, Jan. 26, will feature state legislators.Christopher Borro

Two area chambers of commerce will host various gatherings throughout the week.

  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lunch & Learn financial literacy panel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at The Canvas by BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

This Young Professionals of Cape Area event will feature representatives from local banks, a financial group and an insurance agency as speakers. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for working professionals.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will also host a Business Advocacy Coffee event with local state legislators. It lasts from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in Meeting Room 1AB of the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and state Reps. Jamie Burger, Barry Hovis and John Voss will be in attendance.

  • Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 101 years of service during its annual Celebration of Business & Community. This gathering will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Knights of Columbus Main Hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. Tickets are $45; live entertainment will be featured.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy