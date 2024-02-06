Cape Girardeau, Perryville area chambers hold events

Two area chambers of commerce will host various gatherings throughout the week.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lunch & Learn financial literacy panel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at The Canvas by BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

This Young Professionals of Cape Area event will feature representatives from local banks, a financial group and an insurance agency as speakers. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for working professionals.