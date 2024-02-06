Cape Girardeau, Perryville area chambers hold events

Two area chambers of commerce will host various gatherings throughout the week.
This Young Professionals of Cape Area event will feature representatives from local banks, a financial group and an insurance agency as speakers. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for working professionals.
State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and state Reps. Jamie Burger, Barry Hovis and John Voss will be in attendance.
