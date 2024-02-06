Cape Girardeau organic grocery expands

COVID impact

"There was a huge uptick in our sales over the (pandemic) time period. We didn't see the downturn a lot of other people did. I think people decided maybe it was time to get healthy (because) health became pretty important and people wanted to do whatever they could to keep their immune systems up by eating right," Brown said.

Brown, who operates Natural Health with her husband, Mike, said the expanded store will have 1,000 new product items when the couple completes its transformation of the space.

"We've added supplements, we expanded our produce section and we'll have more in the way of refrigerated and frozen selections," she said.

What's next

The store remained open during construction and Brown said a grand re-opening celebration is coming soon.

"I would say we'll be full throttle and ready for an event in three to four weeks," said Brown, who added Natural Health will continue to lease its space.

