Cape Girardeau optometrist joins Leet Eye Care

Cape optometrist joins Leet Eye Care
Kyle E. Brost, O.D., of Cape Girardeau's Brost & Associates Family Eye Care has joined Leet Eye Care.
Leet Eye Care has locations at 3140 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau and 1014 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
Brost received his Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Missouri in 1987 and is current vice president of Missouri State Board of Optometry.
His specialties are glaucoma and ocular disease management, contact lenses and specialty contact lenses.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.