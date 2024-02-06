All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau Optimist Club makes donation

Cape Girardeau Evening Optimists have donated $3,600 to Project CHARLIE (Chemical Abuse Resolution Lies in Education). CHARLIE is a life skills drug prevention program taught by volunteers in the primary grades of the Cape Girardeau public schools.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Amanda Walter, left, president of Cape Girardeau Evening Optimists Club, gives a donation to Project CHARLIE board member Jana Jateff. CHARLIE is taught by volunteers in Cape Girardeau public schools.
Amanda Walter, left, president of Cape Girardeau Evening Optimists Club, gives a donation to Project CHARLIE board member Jana Jateff. CHARLIE is taught by volunteers in Cape Girardeau public schools.Submitted

Cape Girardeau Evening Optimists have donated $3,600 to Project CHARLIE (Chemical Abuse Resolution Lies in Education).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

CHARLIE is a life skills drug prevention program taught by volunteers in the primary grades of the Cape Girardeau public schools.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy