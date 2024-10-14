Cape Girardeau native receives Missouri S&T award

Ethan McMillan of Cape Girardeau has received a Sigma Pi Fraternity Alpha Iota Education Foundation (AIEF) financial award.
McMillan, a mechanical engineering student, a freshman at Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla (Missouri S&T), received $1,500 via the Dr. Richard "Dick" Miller scholarship.
