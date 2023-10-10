All sections
BusinessOctober 10, 2023

Cape Girardeau most expensive Missouri metro

According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living. The most affordable in-state metro, MERIC's report indicated, was Joplin...

Jeff Long
Missouri, according to Community & Economic Research, had the seventh lowest cost of living in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2023.
Missouri, according to Community & Economic Research, had the seventh lowest cost of living in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2023.

According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living.

The most affordable in-state metro, MERIC's report indicated, was Joplin.

Missouri, according to Council for Community & Economic Research (C2ER), has the nation's seventh lowest cost of living.

Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas, Alabama, West Virginia and Georgia are No. 1 through No. 6 in the C2ER survey.

The seven most expensive states in terms of cost of living, in ascending order to the highest, are Oregon, Maryland, Alaska, New York, California, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

Statewide, MERIC's data showed the least expensive Missouri metros to most expensive are the following: Joplin, Springfield, St. Louis, Columbia, Kansas City and Cape Girardeau.

MERIC measured available data from April through June on metrics concerning groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health.

