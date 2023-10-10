Cape Girardeau most expensive Missouri metro

According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living.

The most affordable in-state metro, MERIC's report indicated, was Joplin.

Missouri, according to Council for Community & Economic Research (C2ER), has the nation's seventh lowest cost of living.

Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas, Alabama, West Virginia and Georgia are No. 1 through No. 6 in the C2ER survey.