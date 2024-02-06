All sections
BusinessSeptember 25, 2023

Cape Girardeau mosque gets new facade

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Exterior remodeling has been completed for Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, 2307 Broadway. The community's previous mosque on North West End Boulevard was destroyed in an arson April 24, 2020.
Exterior remodeling has been completed for Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, 2307 Broadway. The community's previous mosque on North West End Boulevard was destroyed in an arson April 24, 2020.Jeff Long

Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau has completed exterior remodeling of its location at 2307 Broadway, which the mosque purchased Oct. 13.

In addition to new frontage on the building, decorative fencing with pillars was installed.

The venue used to house a Masonic temple.

Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association purchased a lot late last year at 108 West Drive in Cape Girardeau for development of a new Masonic location.

Islamic community members saw their former mosque site at 298 N. West End Blvd. destroyed by an arsonist April 24, 2020.

Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, was sentenced Aug. 2 to 191 months in prison for setting the incendiary blaze. The jail time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, is to be followed by three years of supervised release. Proffitt was additionally ordered to pay $551,217.91 in restitution.

