Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear repeats as Top Provider winners

For the second year in a row, the Miracle-Ear team at 1465 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau were named the Top Providers for the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Hearing instrument specialist Kyle Griffin and front office associates Amy Hopper and Barbara Kirn were recognized at the Miracle-Ear annual convention Monday, Jan. 20, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2024, they fit 27 residents with free hearing aids and raised more than $10,000 for the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

“We fit children and adults who could otherwise not afford it if they qualify for our foundation. The Top Provider is a combination of money raised and people fit,” Griffin said.

The Minneapolis-based Miracle-Ear Foundation provides hearing aids to those with limited income and no other resources to pay for them. Griffin’s team beat out more than 1,500 other Miracle-Ear locations to win the Top Provider honor. It was the first time a store had won in consecutive years.