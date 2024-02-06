All sections
BusinessFebruary 10, 2025

Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear repeats as Top Provider winners

Cape Girardeau's Miracle-Ear team, led by Kyle Griffin, wins Top Provider award for the second year, fitting 27 residents with free hearing aids and raising over $10,000 for the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear team became the company's first to win consecutive Top Provider awards. From left, Jana Anderson with the Miracle-Ear Foundation and Amy Hopper, Kyle Griffin and Barbara Kirn, all with Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear. 
The Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear team became the company's first to win consecutive Top Provider awards. From left, Jana Anderson with the Miracle-Ear Foundation and Amy Hopper, Kyle Griffin and Barbara Kirn, all with Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear.

For the second year in a row, the Miracle-Ear team at 1465 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau were named the Top Providers for the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Hearing instrument specialist Kyle Griffin and front office associates Amy Hopper and Barbara Kirn were recognized at the Miracle-Ear annual convention Monday, Jan. 20, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2024, they fit 27 residents with free hearing aids and raised more than $10,000 for the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

“We fit children and adults who could otherwise not afford it if they qualify for our foundation. The Top Provider is a combination of money raised and people fit,” Griffin said.

The Minneapolis-based Miracle-Ear Foundation provides hearing aids to those with limited income and no other resources to pay for them. Griffin’s team beat out more than 1,500 other Miracle-Ear locations to win the Top Provider honor. It was the first time a store had won in consecutive years.

“It’s awesome to be recognized like that, but our focus is on trying to help people,” Griffin said.

Over the past three years, he said his team has raised more than $25,000 and fitted more than 100 people for free hearing aids.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

