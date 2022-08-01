Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple for sale

Cape Girardeau's Masonic Temple, a fixture at 2307 Broadway near Kingshighway for more than half a century, has been listed for sale at $1.25 million.
The two-story, 19,840-square-foot fraternal organization's facility sits on approximately 2 acres.
It was originally built for $256,000 and was dedicated in November 1969 on the site of the former Doggett Park.
A mortgage burning ceremony was held in early 1980.
Ritter Real Estate represents the seller of the structure.
