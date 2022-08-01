All sections
BusinessAugust 1, 2022

Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple for sale

Cape Girardeau's Masonic Temple, a fixture at 2307 Broadway near Kingshighway for more than half a century, has been listed for sale at $1.25 million. The two-story, 19,840-square-foot fraternal organization's facility sits on approximately 2 acres...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau's Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway. The building, dedicated in 1969, is for sale.
Cape Girardeau's Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway. The building, dedicated in 1969, is for sale.Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau's Masonic Temple, a fixture at 2307 Broadway near Kingshighway for more than half a century, has been listed for sale at $1.25 million.

The two-story, 19,840-square-foot fraternal organization's facility sits on approximately 2 acres.

It was originally built for $256,000 and was dedicated in November 1969 on the site of the former Doggett Park.

A mortgage burning ceremony was held in early 1980.

Ritter Real Estate represents the seller of the structure.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Contents of the cornerstone of the new Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway are read by Frank Stuart, past worshipful master of St. Mark's Lodge AF&AM, at ceremonies in November 1969. At right are Laymon Allgood, president of the Capaha Scottish Rite Club, and Dr. H.O. Grauel, past grand master of Missouri.
Contents of the cornerstone of the new Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway are read by Frank Stuart, past worshipful master of St. Mark's Lodge AF&AM, at ceremonies in November 1969. At right are Laymon Allgood, president of the Capaha Scottish Rite Club, and Dr. H.O. Grauel, past grand master of Missouri.Southeast Missourian file
Business
