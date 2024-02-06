Cape Girardeau marketing firm reminds of Facebook's profanity filter

Cape Girardeau-based BOLD Marketing advises individuals and businesses to turn on Facebook's "profanity filter" in the settings section of the social media platform.
Taylor Fedderke, BOLD's Google specialist, recently told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce members of the existence of the filter, aimed at weeding out profane language from popping up in Facebook news feeds.
Fedderke said while Facebook does offer the option to "moderate" comments — meaning hide, report as spam or delete — the recurring task of eliminating such toxic language can be fatiguing for a user.
The profanity filter, she said, can aid in proactively blocking certain words from appearing on posts or in ads.
