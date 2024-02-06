All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

Cape Girardeau marketing firm reminds of Facebook's profanity filter

Cape Girardeau-based BOLD Marketing advises individuals and businesses to turn on Facebook's "profanity filter" in the settings section of the social media platform. Taylor Fedderke, BOLD's Google specialist, recently told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce members of the existence of the filter, aimed at weeding out profane language from popping up in Facebook news feeds...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Taylor Fedderke, Google specialist for Cape Girardeau's BOLD Marketing, speaks Sept. 15 to Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Fedderke discussed the use of Facebook's "profanity filter" with attendees.
Taylor Fedderke, Google specialist for Cape Girardeau's BOLD Marketing, speaks Sept. 15 to Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Fedderke discussed the use of Facebook's "profanity filter" with attendees.Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau-based BOLD Marketing advises individuals and businesses to turn on Facebook's "profanity filter" in the settings section of the social media platform.

Taylor Fedderke, BOLD's Google specialist, recently told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce members of the existence of the filter, aimed at weeding out profane language from popping up in Facebook news feeds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fedderke said while Facebook does offer the option to "moderate" comments — meaning hide, report as spam or delete — the recurring task of eliminating such toxic language can be fatiguing for a user.

The profanity filter, she said, can aid in proactively blocking certain words from appearing on posts or in ads.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy