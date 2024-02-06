A Cape Girardean’s payment processing provider has been named the top franchise supplier for merchant services in a ranking by Entrepreneur magazine.

The list, as featured in Entrepreneur’s September/October 2024 issue, recognized top-ranked service providers across 11 categories as rated by more than 1,100 surveyed franchisors based on quality, cost and value. Swipesum placed above other payment processing platforms such as the San Francisco-based Stripe and Square.

"It is an honor to receive this acknowledgement from Entrepreneur and our many franchisor partners around the world," Michael Seaman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Swipesum, said in a Tuesday, Sept. 17 news release. "This ranking is a testament to our goal of providing unmatched merchant services for franchisors focused on efficiency and significant cost savings."