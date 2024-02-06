Cape Girardeau makes WalletHub's rankings of best U.S. cities

The personal finance website WalletHub lists Cape Girardeau in the 15th percentile of its 2021 "Best Small Cities in America" rankings, the company announced Oct. 19.

Evaluating 1,322 cities with populations between 20,000 and 100,000 and utilizing 43 metrics — including affordability, economic health, education and public health, quality of life and safety — Cape Girardeau finished with a score of 51.48.