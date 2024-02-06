All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 15, 2021

Cape Girardeau law firm welcomes new associate Shemwell

The Cape Girardeau law firm of Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer L.C. has welcomed Grace E. Shemwell as an associate attorney. A Clinton, Iowa, native, she attended Valparaiso University as an undergraduate and also graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law. Shemwell has practiced insurance defense and civil litigation and is a fifth-year attorney...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Grace E. Shemwell
Grace E. Shemwell

The Cape Girardeau law firm of Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer L.C. has welcomed Grace E. Shemwell as an associate attorney.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Clinton, Iowa, native, she attended Valparaiso University as an undergraduate and also graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law. Shemwell has practiced insurance defense and civil litigation and is a fifth-year attorney.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy