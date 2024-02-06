Cape Girardeau law firm welcomes new associate Shemwell

The Cape Girardeau law firm of Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer L.C. has welcomed Grace E. Shemwell as an associate attorney.
A Clinton, Iowa, native, she attended Valparaiso University as an undergraduate and also graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law. Shemwell has practiced insurance defense and civil litigation and is a fifth-year attorney.
