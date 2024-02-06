All sections
BusinessJanuary 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Perryville chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a business advocacy coffee at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Scheduled to be present for a state legislative panel are Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau, Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a business advocacy coffee at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Scheduled to be present for a state legislative panel are Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau, Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly business breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Sponsor is Southeast Missouri State University.

At the Jackson Chamber's Annual Banquet on Friday, Jan. 13, Beth Keller, Laura Findlay and Scott Givens were installed as president, vice president and secretary/treasurer, respectively, of its Board of Directors. Other 2023 directors are Karen Eldridge, Merideth Pobst (immediate past president), Matt Huber, Ronnie Maxwell, Ron Niswonger, Travis Niswonger, Mike Seabaugh, Tyson Schoolfield, Rob Stephens and Kelly Waller.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

n

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 100th annual Celebration of Business & Community — formerly known as the chamber's annual meeting — at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Knights of Columbus Main Hall, 31 S. Church St. in Perryville.

  • At 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, a ribbon-cutting will be held at Ritter Real Estate/Moms of Real Estate, 5 W. Ste. Marie St. in Perryville.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

