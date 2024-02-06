All sections
August 14, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a "Lunch & Learn" panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at The Bank of Missouri, 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Cost is $25 and signup is available on the chamber's website at www.business.capechamber.com/events/details/lunch-learn-9575...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a "Lunch & Learn" panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at The Bank of Missouri, 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Cost is $25 and signup is available on the chamber's website at www.business.capechamber.com/events/details/lunch-learn-9575.

Topic: New Technology Web3 & Artificial Intelligence.

Panel discussion speakers will be Alan Long, Sho Rust, Aaron Smothers and William Wilder.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly business breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Sponsor is First State Community Bank.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. Program is from Scott City School District. Cape Area Medical Clinic is sponsor.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

