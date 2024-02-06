Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a "Lunch & Learn" panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at The Bank of Missouri, 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Cost is $25 and signup is available on the chamber's website at www.business.capechamber.com/events/details/lunch-learn-9575.

Topic: New Technology Web3 & Artificial Intelligence.

Panel discussion speakers will be Alan Long, Sho Rust, Aaron Smothers and William Wilder.