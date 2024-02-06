Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chambers news

The Jackson chamber will hold its monthly Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, featuring Reed's Metals as sponsor.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

