Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Brew & Business at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Mana Tea, 411 Broadway.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cape Girardeau chamber and will hold a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, for HubCo at 1427 Thomas St. in Cape Girardeau.
The Jackson chamber will hold its monthly Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, featuring Reed's Metals as sponsor.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
