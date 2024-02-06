Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Think Tank Tuesday at Jackson Chamber offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.

2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Ice Cream Social at Jackson Chamber.

7:30 a.m. Friday, July 21: Jackson Business Breakfast at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Hosted by Missouri Conservation Department. Available to view on Facebook Live.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

