BusinessJuly 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events this week: n 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Chamber of Retired Professionals will meet at Sedona Bistro, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 101. n 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19: Newbridge Retirement Community ribbon-cutting, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events this week:

  • 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Chamber of Retired Professionals will meet at Sedona Bistro, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 101.
  • 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19: Newbridge Retirement Community ribbon-cutting, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road.
  • 3 p.m. Friday, July 21: Captured by Amber Capps ribbon-cutting, 125 S. Broadview St., Suite 2.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following this week:

  • 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Think Tank Tuesday at Jackson Chamber offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Ice Cream Social at Jackson Chamber.
  • 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 21: Jackson Business Breakfast at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Hosted by Missouri Conservation Department. Available to view on Facebook Live.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

