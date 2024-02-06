Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Statuary Hall, Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at T-Ravs, 3582 E. Jackson Blvd.
Scott City Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
