BusinessApril 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring three events in the week ahead: n 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 18: Chamber of Retired Professionals (CORP), Cape Chamber Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Missouri Veterans Home...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring three events in the week ahead:

  • 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 18: Chamber of Retired Professionals (CORP), Cape Chamber Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Missouri Veterans Home.
  • 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 21: Business Advocacy Coffee, Montgomery Bank Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. Sponsored by BOLD Marketing and SoutheastHEALTH.
  • 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 21: Saint Francis Foundation ribbon-cutting, newly renovated offices at 150 S. Mount Auburn Road.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Sponsored by Comfort Keepers, with the program viewable on Facebook Live.

Jackson Chamber will also host a ribbon-cutting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at True Test HRT, 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Morning Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

