Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring three events in the week ahead:
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Sponsored by Comfort Keepers, with the program viewable on Facebook Live.
Jackson Chamber will also host a ribbon-cutting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at True Test HRT, 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Morning Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
