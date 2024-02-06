All sections
BusinessMarch 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

Registration for Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Friday, March 31, annual dinner at Show Me Center will close Friday, March 17. The Cape Girardeau Chamber has two events this week: n Business After Hours will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at The Library, at 10 S. Spanish St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Registration for Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Friday, March 31, annual dinner at Show Me Center will close Friday, March 17.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber has two events this week:

  • Business After Hours will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at The Library, at 10 S. Spanish St.
  • Ribbon-cutting/grand opening for A.G. Jones at Home will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, at 45 N. Broadview St.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Pulse Fitness & Nutrition, 318 E. Main St., Ste. A.

Additionally, Jackson Chamber will hold its monthly Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly Morning Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
