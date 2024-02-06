Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Pulse Fitness & Nutrition, 318 E. Main St., Ste. A.

Additionally, Jackson Chamber will hold its monthly Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly Morning Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.