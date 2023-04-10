Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Jackson Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Gearheads, 415 S. Hope St.

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at J Street Eats, 106 N. Jackson St.

