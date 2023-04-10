All sections
BusinessApril 10, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting two events this week: n 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 — Cape Girardeau Regional Airport groundbreaking, 860 Limbaugh Drive, for new terminal. n 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 — Old Town Cape dedication of new gateway marker at the corner of Broadway and Main Street downtown...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A graphic representation of a new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Groundbreaking for the facility is scheduled Tuesday, April 11.
A graphic representation of a new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Groundbreaking for the facility is scheduled Tuesday, April 11.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting two events this week:

  • 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 — Cape Girardeau Regional Airport groundbreaking, 860 Limbaugh Drive, for new terminal.
  • 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 — Old Town Cape dedication of new gateway marker at the corner of Broadway and Main Street downtown.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Jackson Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Gearheads, 415 S. Hope St.

n

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at J Street Eats, 106 N. Jackson St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

