Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chamber news

First Friday Coffee will be held at 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 7, by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 7 a.m. Continental breakfast provided.

SEMO’s sesquicentennial is the announced program. Event sponsors are Cape Family Medical and Bug Zero. The latter was named Friday, March 31, as 2022 Small Business of the Year by the chamber.

