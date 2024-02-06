All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville area chamber events planned
Several local chambers of commerce are hosting events throughout the week. n Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. The chamber will also host its March Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Friday, March 15, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson...
Christopher Borro

Several local chambers of commerce are hosting events throughout the week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. The chamber will also host its March Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Friday, March 15, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women's Network Coffee Mug Exchange from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14. This will take place at Broadway Bistro & Vintage Trade, 811 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
  • Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will have a Business & Bingo Spring Membership meeting with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Registration is $35. The event will be held at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy