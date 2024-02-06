Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville area chamber events planned
Several local chambers of commerce are hosting events throughout the week.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. The chamber will also host its March Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Friday, March 15, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women's Network Coffee Mug Exchange from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14. This will take place at Broadway Bistro & Vintage Trade, 811 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will have a Business & Bingo Spring Membership meeting with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Registration is $35. The event will be held at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.